“I’m In Kaduna, Come And Arrest Me”- Wabba Dares El-rufai

Ayuba Wabba, the Nigeria Labour Congress’s National President, has challenged Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to arrest him over the state’s ongoing workers’ strike.

Following the strike, El Rufai proclaimed Wabba and other labor leaders wanted for economic sabotage.

The state’s NLC had gone on strike to protest mass worker disengagement and other perceived anti-labor measures by the government.

“Let him come and arrest me,” Wabba told newsmen while leading a protest in response to the call for his arrest. It has nothing to do with me.”

“We are here and waiting for them,” he declared.

Wabba had said at the start of the action on Monday that it would go on until the state government addressed the workers’ grievances.