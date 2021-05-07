‘I’m Not An Instagram Model’ – BBNaija’s Erica Slams Critics

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season ex-housemate, Erica Nlewedim has replied critics who continue to lambast her over her dress sense.

Taking to her Twitter page, the former beauty queen cum reality TV star blows hot, saying that she only wants to be known for her successful acting career.

“Acting 3 film productions while ill, 3 commercials, appearances, photo shoots, filming other stuff, all in two months, going on set after taking injection shots.

I thank God for the jobs, A list actor is the goal, you know what to do if you’re looking for an instagram model fave. Bye Felicia. You will know me as the best and most respected actor not the best instagram model“, she wrote.

See her full post below: