I’m Snatching Someone’s Boyfriend Before Summer – Princess Shyngle

Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle has disclosed that she intends snatching someone’s boyfriend before summer.

The curvy film star shared one of her Tiktok videos on her Instagram page and wrote as caption:

“I’m snatching someone’s bf before summer 😂🤣 feel free to snatch him back after summer 🤣😂 #just4jokes #tiktok“, she wrote.

The controversial Gambian-born movie star recently announced the end of her three-month marriage to her childhood best friend.

This was after she shared video clips on social media to prove that she was once in a relationship with Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

See her post below: