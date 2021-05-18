Immigration Shuts Passport Issuance Offices Nationwide

The Nigeria Immigration Service has closed all passport issuance offices effective from 17th to 31st of this month.

AB Yarima, Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, in a statement, disclosed that all new passports and renewals will be suspended till 1st June 2021.

Part of the statement read: “The directive is to enable the commission clear all backlogs of applications sequel to the commencement of new passport regime on 1st June 2021.

“Consequently upon the foregoing, all PCOs are therefore directed to utilise this period 17th May to 31st May to ensure that all backlogs are produced and handed over to command comptrollers for collection by members of the public.”

The command advised the public to observe strict compliance to the circular till further notice.

Details later