INEC To Hold Meeting Over Attack On Offices

In the wake of the recent fire attacks on its offices especially in the South-East, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will have an emergency meeting next week Wednesday.

The Commission lamented the serial fire attacks on its offices in some states.

INEC, however, stated that it will continue with its operations in the areas affected.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement issued on Friday and titled ‘INEC Local Government Area in Enugu State Set Ablaze.’

“Following the attack in Abia State, the commission resolved to convene an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security next week to discuss this disturbing trend. The latest destruction of the commission’s physical infrastructure and electoral facilities in Enugu State calls for an immediate review of the measures necessary to secure INEC’s assets across the states.

“Consequently, the Commission is convening an emergency meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Wednesday, 19th May 2021, in Abuja ahead of the meeting of ICCES,” the statement read in part.