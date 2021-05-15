Insecurity: Buhari Charges Spiritual Leaders To Unite, Fight Terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged religious leaders of all faiths and backgrounds to unite and support the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President made this call while speaking on the telephone with the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll on Friday.

The statement was titled ‘President Buhari urges spiritual leaders to mobilise people of all faiths to fight crimes.’

The statement read in part, “The President called for continuous dialogue between the leaders of the two major faiths for peace and stability to reign in the country.

“President Buhari commended the Sultan for his effective leadership of the Muslim Ummah and credited him with the unity of the community sustained under his watch.”