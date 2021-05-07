Insecurity: FG Doesn’t Care If Dead Bodies Litter All Roads — Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that the federal government does not care if people are killed and their corpses litter streets across the country.

He stated this on Thursday when he hosted members of the south-south zonal working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt.

Wike expressed that the federal government has lost the capacity to address insecurity.

According to a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Wike’s special assistant on media, the governor said “if Nigeria is a nation where honour and integrity are valued, the present APC led federal government which does not care if dead bodies are littering all the roads in the country, will honourably quit power.”

Wike added that the federal government also does not have any iota of empathy for Nigerians affected by insecurity.

“APC governors have come out to say the present APC federal government will solve the security problems. But every day, people are dying. When will they solve the problems?” Wike said.

“Own up and say to Nigerians, we have failed on the promises that we made to you. And honourably say, as it is done in other advanced countries, that since we cannot perform and carry out the covenant we have with Nigerians, we have decided to quit.

“Every reasonable Nigerian, every nationalist who believes in this country should come up and make sure this country moves forward. If not, it is going to affect everybody.”