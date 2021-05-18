Insecurity: Get Weapons To Defend Yourselves, Ortom Urges Benue Residents

In the wake of the insecurity in the State, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has appealed to residents of the state to take up arms and defend themselves against invaders.

The governor made the call while speaking to journalists on Monday at Oyo State where he attended the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ meeting.

Ortom, while advising people to protect their communities, stated that they should do all it takes to safeguard their lives and properties even if it meant taking up weapons.

Also Read: EFCC Arrests Ex-Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

“I have told my people to defend themselves. You can’t sit down in your house for people to come from somewhere and kill you.

“If you don’t have weapons required by the law, go to your neighbour and get one. Everybody in Benue, both men and women should defend themselves,” he said.