Insecurity Is A Result Of The Failure Of Past Leaders – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that the current security challenges facing Nigeria is as a result of the failures of past leaders.

He expressed that Nigeria is currently facing the consequences of the failure to address the future of young people.

The Governor made the comment while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Umahi expressed that it is not proper to blame the present administration for the heightened insecurity in the country as the reasons are systematic.

He, however, opined that consultations and sincerity are some of the approaches that can be employed to secure the nation.

“When people talk about the recent insecurity in our country, I keep saying that the insecurity did not just develop overnight,” he said.

“It has been a result of the failure of our past leaders to address the future of our youths. And this is the truth. So it’s not a question of blaming Mr President or blaming Governors or blaming APC or PDP; it is systematic and it has been there for a very long time.

“I think that we must deploy sincerity in our approach; we must deploy consultation, wisdom and prayers. If all these are put together, I am sure that the insecurity in the country will be a thing of the past.”