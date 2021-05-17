Insecurity: Nigeria Is At War, Says Gbajabiamila

In the wake of insecurity across the country, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed that Nigeria is at war.

He stated that the security challenges in the country have made it imperative for additional funding for the nation’s armed forces.

He stated this on Monday while speaking at a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish a special trust fund for the Armed Forces.

Gbajabiamila said that in time of war, no nation depends on annual appropriation to fund its armed forces.

He expressed that Nigeria was currently at war with insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal vices, hence the need for an additional source of fund for the armed forces.

He, however, pointed out that the House is not unaware of the fact that the solution to insecurity in the land will not be by military operations alone.

He said in realization of this, the House is planning a five-day special security summit on national security to take an All-Nation and All-Government approach by examining extensively non-military solutions to our insecurity, including challenges with food security, environmental changes, economic development, criminal justice reform and other non-kinetic engagements.