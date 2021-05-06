Insecurity: Nigerians Do Not Deserve What We Are Going Through – Jerry Gana

Former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana has lamented the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

He expressed that Nigerians do not deserve what they are going through.

Gana stated this in Abuja on Wednesday when he officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s national secretariat.

“Nigerians do not deserve what we are going through today. We must take decisive steps that will help rescue our nation,” he was quoted as saying via a statement issued by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Nigeria is on the brink. The economy is stagnated. There is insecurity everywhere. Nigerians are beginning to doubt our nationhood. The political answer to the situation today is for PDP to take back power.”