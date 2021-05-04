Insecurity: Senate Meets Service Chiefs, NIA DG, IGP Thursday

The Nigerian Senate has announced that it would meet with the service chiefs, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency and the Inspector General of Police on Thursday.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan stated this at plenary on Tuesday.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, the Senate President stated that the security chiefs who are supposed to brief the Senate are still engaged at the National Security Council meeting which may extend till tomorrow (Wednesday).

He stated the “briefing will be very crucial for us to be properly informed and properly guided.

“The only item on the Order Paper on Thursday will be the briefing.”