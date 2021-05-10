Insecurity: Wike Extends Curfew In 23 LGs

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reviewed the curfew he imposed on the state following recent attacks on police formations.

The governor stated this in a statewide broadcast on Monday.

He stated that the curfew would now begin from 7pm to 6am with effect from Tuesday instead of the hitherto 10pm to 6am.

Wike stated the review was done to stem dastardly attacks on security formations in the state by bandits.

He stated the decision was taken following multiple ambush on police checkpoints along the East-West road, which resulted in the cold-blooded murder of seven police officers at the weekend.

The statement read, “However, as a further step towards enhancing our collective safety, we have reviewed the existing nighttime curfew across the 23 Local Government Areas, which will now start from 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. until further notice from tomorrow 11th May 2021.

“The security agencies are hereby directed to note the new curfew time, ensure strict compliance and effectively deal with any person or group that violates or attempts to violate it.

“We have reviewed, and for the moment, declined the pressure on the State Government to activate our youth to defend the State from these terrorists because we don’t want to complicate our very delicate security situation by creating opportunities for some other monsters to emerge.”