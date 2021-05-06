Insecurity: Your Actions May Save Nigeria, Aregbesola Tells Security Agencies

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has urged security agencies to be proactive in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He expressed that the actions of security agencies may save Nigeria from current security challenges.

According to a statement on Thursday signed by Towoju Raphael on behalf of the ministry’s Director of Press, the minister spoke at the commencement of an inter-agencies training on Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System in Abuja.

The statement was titled, ‘FG flags-off inter-agencies training on internal security, public safety alert system.’

He stated that the ministry was mindful of the country’s current situation, hence the need to maintain proper synergy among the security agencies under its watch and others in the country.

He stated that the training would guarantee effective intelligence gathering, prompt response to emergency distress calls, and inter-agency collaboration.

Aregbesola called on participants, who would be posted to the ministry’s situation room after the training, to ensure that they are always punctual to be able to respond promptly to emergencies.