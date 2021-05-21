Ishaku: PDP Embarrassed, Shocked By Ayade’s Defection To APC

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has expressed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is shocked by the defection of Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that on Thursday, Ayade dumped PDP for the ruling APC.

Reacting to the development, Ishaku, PDP governor, stated that the opposition party members were embarrassed by the defection.

He spoke on Thursday after meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president, at the state house, Abuja.

“Well, I wouldn’t know precisely the governor’s thinking, because all of us are different, but we are greatly shocked and embarrassed that he suddenly dumped the party for APC, because all of us see PDP as an alternative to APC,” he said.

“And all the PDP governors are doing very, very well, in their respective states. And for him to leave for APC, I don’t know the details of that I have not seen.

“But be that as it may, I believe that any democratic country must have an opposition, a viable opposition and opposition in itself is good for democracy.”