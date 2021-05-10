It’s Ignorant How We Expect Poor People To Live A Righteous Life In This Country – Actress Ifemelu Dike

Nollywood actress, Ifemelu Dike has opined that poor people cannot stay righteous in Nigeria.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts in a lengthy write-up.

“It’s quite ignorant how we expect that poor people should live a righteous life in this country 🇳🇬. Person wey never chop na potential criminal. How can you preach repentance to someone that has no job, no food, wears rags, underpaid, lives in the ghetto (slum) without any physical solutions in sight, you just expecting them to give their lives to Christ when they know that someone somewhere is stealing their collective wealth!!! I laugh in Swahili“, she wrote.

