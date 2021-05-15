It’s Important For Entertainers To Have Side Hustle – African China

Veteran Nigerian musician, Chinagorom Onuoha, professionally known as African China, has touched on the importance of entertainers having a side hustle.

The ‘Mr President’ veteran hitmaker made this statement in light of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on live shows and major concerts.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, he said:

“It is very important to have a side hustle. It will get to a point when one would need to get something done, but because shows are not holding, one would not be able to get those things done. In addition, it is not good to keep one’s family waiting over something they think one can handle.”