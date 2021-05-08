Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Princess On Her Birthday

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has penned a birthday message to her colleague, Princess on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The film star and content creator took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the comedienne and actress.

“Happy birthday to a real princess @princesscomedian In this short period that I got the privilege to know you better, I dare to say you are a fantastic woman. Fate must have brought us together as we certainly both have something in common- Love for children.

I know this may be a tough time for you but sister, hang in there.. just a little longer. There’s surely light at the end of this ‘long’ tunnel. I love you my sister, my new friend. Isu omo a jina fun wa je. #justicemustbeserved #truthwins #truemother #trueintentions #love #hope“, she wrote.

See her post below: