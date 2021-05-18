Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Baba Ijesha’s Bail

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the bail granted to her colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha.

The movie star and entrepreneur decided to go on her Instagram Live to address the situation.

Ojo said that she was never against Baba Ijesha getting released on bail; she was only against sweeping the case under the carpet simply because the person in question is a celebrity.

The mother of two added that they went to protest at Panti police station because the actor was about to be released without meeting the appropriate bail requirements.

Ojo finally added that the bail granted Baba Ijesha now is not a ploy to sweep the case under the carpet as the appropriate conditions have now been met.

