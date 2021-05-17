Jonathan Bemoans Hostility Among Governors

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has bemoaned the disunity between southern and northern governors in tackling the country’s challenges.

Recall that last Tuesday, southern governors announced their resolve to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region, while also calling for the restructuring of the country.

This led to some leaders in the North such as Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello urging the governors to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary in their states before talking of restructuring.

Reacting to the drama that has ensued as a result of the resolutions, Jonathan appealed to the governors to unite and properly address Nigeria’s multiple problems.

He stated that the governors should engage in a more inclusive roundtable discussion that won’t leave anyone out.

“Governors themselves should continue to meet, I don’t really love a situation where the northern governors will meet then the southern governors will cry foul,” the former president said on Sunday in Benin, Edo state capital.

“Then the southern governors will meet then the northern governors will cry foul, that will not help our country.

“The governors, through the governors’ fora should meet, they are the people who run this country, the president is just one person in Abuja.

“So if the governors of the states meet to dialogue and interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward.

“I don’t really enjoy the antagonism between governors, they should come together and discuss.

“If there are issues that are affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come with a way to address those issues.”