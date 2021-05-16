JusticeForHinyUmoren: ‘Our Women Are Not Safe At All’ – Singer Orezi

Nigerian musician, Esegine Orezi Allen, popularly known as Orezi, has said that women are no longer safe.

The 35-year-old Delta State-born singer and songwriter took to his Instagram Stories to weigh in on the case of the Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong ‘Hiny’ Umoren who was allegedly murdered by Uduak Frank Akpan currently in police custody.

Orezi shared his take following Akpan’s interview with journalists in the state.

Read Also: Nigerian leaders constantly leaves me heart broken – Singer Orezi

In his words:

“This Nigeria ehn the rape cases, killing of our sisters, daughters, women is becoming too much OUR WOMEN ARE NOT SAFE AT ALL The law must protect our women oooo This gender based crime should be curbed ahh wetin!!!”

See his full post below: