Kebbi Governor Asks Nigerians To Seek Divine Intervention To End Insecurity

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu has asked Nigerians to seek divine intervention to combat the security challenges facing the country.

Bagudu stated this when he hosted top government functionaries, members of the judiciary, the legislature and the executive to a Ramadan breakfast at the government house, Birnin Kebbi.

This was contained in a statement by Abubakar Dakingari, his chief press secretary.

Bagudu stated that the call became imperative in view of the importance of repentance to human beings “both here and hereafter.”

He appealed to citizens to strengthen their faith in God through prayers and righteousness, saying only God has the ultimate capacity to put an end to all security challenges.

“I want to emphasise the need for collective and individual supplication towards eliminating problems that engulfed our dear nation, “he said.

“I also want to affirm the commitment of incumbent administration to uplift the condition of living of both urban and rural dwellers and I pray God Almighty to shower His blessings on us all.”