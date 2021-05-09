Kidnapped ABSU Student Regains Freedom

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu announced this at the weekend, thanking security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done.

He added that the abductors will be brought to justice as Abia cannot cohabit with criminals.

Recall that on Wednesday, 5th May, 2021, a Sienna vehicle conveying passengers, including students of ABSU, was intercepted in Okigwe in Imo State, by kidnappers.

Also intercepted by the kidnappers during their operation which according government sources occurred between 7pm and 8pm were two other private vehicles conveying yet to be identified passengers.

Three days after the efforts, a positive result came in with the Abia Governor expressing his joy and assuring the people of the state that his administration is determined to secure lives and property.

“It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed.

“I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it to ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly.

“We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals,” Ikpeazu said.