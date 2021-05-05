Kidnapping: Police Advise Ogun Residents To Be Security Conscious

The Police in Ogun has advised residents of the state not to use deserted areas or roads to avoid being kidnapped.

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, gave the advice on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Sango-Ota.

Oyeyemi urged them to be security conscious in view of the prevalent security challenges in the state.

“Businessmen and women should also be conscious and refrain from following anyone who buys goods from them to their vehicles to avoid being kidnapped.’’

READ ALSO: Police Dismiss Report Of Terrorist Attack In Abuja

Oyeyemi further advised the residents to board buses and taxis at designated motor parks when they want to travel.

“The police want to appeal to those travelling to always endeavour to take vehicles at registered motor parks to avoid being kidnapped,’’ he said.