Kogi Poly Expels 42 Students For Theft, Examination Malpractices, Others

The Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has expelled 42 students for offences bordering on theft, examination malpractices and forging of results.

The Polytechnic’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Mrs Uredo Omale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Omale noted that the Academic Board of the institution approved the expulsion of the 42 Students after its emergency meeting of Thursday 20th May, 2021.

The board, according to Omale, considered reports of various committees before arriving at the decision to expel the erring students.

Among the expelled students is Mr. Victor Attah of ND II, Business Administration Department, with Matric Nō 2018/ND/BUS/903.

Mr. Attah, according to the institution’s spokesperson, was involved in the running of an illegal examination syndicate, popularly known as Magic Centre, in connivance with one Ibrahim Hayatu who was the ringleader.

“The centre was busted some time ago, precisely on 5th November, 2020, at Sarkin Noma in Lokoja. One Mr. Akerele Oluwaseun, an ND I student of the Department of Computer Science, with Matric No 2019/ND/CPS/676 was expelled for stealing a bag belonging to one Abdulganiyu Mohammed from the same Department” she said.

Others from the institution are those that forged National Diploma (ND) results to secure Higher National Diploma (HND) admissions.

The Academic Board was presided over by the Rector, Dr. Salisu O. Usman, who resolved that the provisional admission of the detected students should be withdrawn for gross misconduct.

Details of the expelled students as released by the Polytechnic management are as follows:

1. OJOMA ABAH – 2019/HND/BUS/527

2. ABOCHI DORCAS UFEDO – 2019/HND/BUS/1057

3. ALIYU ABDULWAHEED – 2019/HND/BUS/1433

4. ABUBAKAR MUYIDEEN OLUWASEGUN – 2019/HND/BUS/1617

5. SULEIMAN MUSTAPHA – 2019/HND/BUS/1070

6. IBRAHIM JEMILAT ONOZAZI – 2019/HND/BUS/299

7. YAKUBU SHAFATU – 2018/HND/BUS/647

8. JOHN BLESSING – 2018/HND/BUS/644

9. DAN MUSA VICTOR – 2018/HND/PAD/220.

10. JOSHUA SUNDAY – 2018/HND/PAD/580.

11. NASIRU ONEKUTU – 2018/HND/PAD/211.

12. ATULUKU MERCY – 2018/HND/PAD/518.

13. ADAMS GLORY – 2018/HND/PAD/792

14. ARIYO O. BILKIS – 2018/HND/PAD/413.

15. AGIFE JUDITH GODWIN – 2018/HND/PAD/240.

16. ERIN RACHAEL – 2018/HND/PAD/266.

17. BILLAH MAIKUDI – 2018/HND/PAD/441.

18. UGWUANYI O. KINGSLEY – 2018/HND/PAD/385.

19. JONATHAN A. MAKAFAN – 2018/HND/PAD/464.

20. YAHAYA RUFAI ONUSAGBA – 2018/HND/PAD/781.

21. SIMON SUSAN ANICHI – 2018/HND/PAD/676.

22. MUSA LATEEF – 2018/HND/PAD/689.

23. SANI IBRAHIM – 2018/HND/PAD/353.

24. AUDU ZAINAB – 2018/HND/PAD/842.

25. OYELESI ADENIYI SOLA – 2018/HND/PAD/573.

26. ODOMA ABDULKARIMU – 2018/HND/PAD/421.

27. ALABI O. CAROLINE – 2018/HND/PAD/844.

28. ALIYU MANANIYAT ONIZE – 2018/HND/PAD/509.

29. ALIH HAPPNESS – 2018/HND/PAD/780.

30. JOHN JANET – 2018/HND/PAD/700

31. ALFRED O. MARY – 2018/HND/PAD/034.

32. ALISON BLESSING – 2018/HND/PAD/817.

33. ZAINAB OYIBO – 2018/HND/PAD/760.

34. AUDU ZAINAB – 2018/HND/PAD/842.

35. MUHAMMED ABUBAKAR – 2018/HND/PAD/844.

36. OLAJIDE FAITH TITILAYO – 2018/HND/LIS/180

37. SALAMI BLESSING – 2018/HND/LIS/227.

38. YAKUBU MERCY SEFIA – 2018/HND/LIS/228.

39. AJIBOYE ROSE – 2018/HND/LIS/246.

40. SAHEED RUFIAT OYIZA – 2018/HND/LIS/160.

41. VICTOR ATTAH OF 2018/ND/BUS/903

42.AKERELE OLUWASEUN, 2019/ND/CPS/676