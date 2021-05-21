La Liga: Messi To Miss Barcelona’s Final Match

Barcelona has announced that Lionel Messi will miss Saturday’s trip to Eibar in what is the club’s final fixture of the 2020-21 season.

Messi did not train on Friday and is the second player to be sent on holiday early with Barca confirming earlier this week that Pedri has been given time off after a busy schedule.

Messi would still finish the season as La Liga’s top scorer yet again with 30 goals from 35 appearances.

He heads into the summer break with a cloud of uncertainty about his future as his contract expires next month.