Lagos Assembly Suspends Three LG Chairmen

The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended three local government Council Chairmen over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities.

The House said it could no longer continue to watch while the Council Chairmen stubbornly flout the state’s local government guidelines.

The affected chairmen included Honourable Ogidan Mukandasi Olaitan of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Suleiman Jelili of Alimosho Local Government Area and Tajudeen Ajide of Surulere Local Government Area.

Their suspension was unanimously approved by members of the House in a voice vote with no opposition shortly after Honourable Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1) raised a complaint against Olaitan.

The House later adjourned sitting to Tuesday, May 18, 2021.