Lagos Govt Launches First And Last-Mile Buses To Replace ‘Okada’

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday launched 300 first and last-mile buses, as well as 100 high-capacity buses to enhance the mode of transportation in the state.

According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the buses will promote the state’s vision of an intermodal, integrated transport system, and enhance passengers’ connectivity to major routes in the state.

“Today, we launched 500 units of First and Last Mile (FLM) buses and 100 high and medium capacity buses for standard routes,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“The FLM buses will serve 286 identified routes within our communities as an alternative to addressing the menace and security threat constituted by Okada riders.

“FLM buses are safe and convenient as commuters will be able to use Cowry Travel Cards – an automated payment system already in use for BRT buses.

“We have delineated the FLM bus corridors into eight zones, comprising Ikeja and Ketu (Zone 1), Oshodi, Mushin, and Surulere (Zone 2), Berger, Yaba and Oyingbo (Zone 3) and Lagos Island, Ajah and Ibeju Lekki (Zone 4).

“Others are Iyana-ipaja and Agege (Zone 5), Mile 2, Iyana-Iba and Ajeromi (Zone 6), Ikorodu (Zone 7) and Epe and Badagry (Zone 8).”

The Governor said the FLM buses will be increased to 5,000 in the coming days.