Lagos To Launch Buses To Replace Okada, Keke Plying Inner Roads

The Lagos State Government has announced that it would launch buses to replace motorcycles popularly known as Okada and tricycles known as Keke to ply inner roads in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Monday during a security stakeholder’s town hall meeting in Ikeja, adding that over 500 mini busses would be deployed next week.

He said the move is to alleviate the pain residents of the state go through following the restriction of motorcycle and tricycle operations.

“We are excited to announce that next week, we will be launching what we term the ‘Last Mile Buses’ that will ply inner roads and safely get commercial passengers to their final destinations,” he said.

“We envisage deploying over 500 of these buses to alleviate the pain associated with the restriction of motorcycle and tricycle operations.

“We also envisage that this initiative will also generate employment opportunities for Lagosians, including the commercial motorcyclist operators, who will be employed as operators of the Last Mile Buses.”