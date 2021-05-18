Lai: We Have Uncovered 476 Websites Set Up To Fight FG

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has revealed that 476 websites set up to fight the federal government have been uncovered.

Mohammed spoke on Monday when he received officials of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) at his office in Abuja.

Speaking during the reception, the minister expressed concerned over the development.

He pointed out that such websites prey on unsuspecting persons.

“It will amaze you that recently, we unveiled almost 476 online publication sites that are dedicated to daily engaging in churning out fake news to fight the government,” he said.

“The latest which I found ridiculous is the one that said days ago, that they had information that when Mr President was in the UK the last time, he was advised to step down because he could not even recognise members of his immediate family.

“I begin to wonder how they can go this far, simply because they know that people are gullible and they will make the fake news to go viral.”