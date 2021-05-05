Late Yar’Adua Was A Nation Builder, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tributes to his former principal Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

Former President Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, after battling an illness leaving Jonathan, the then vice-president to take the seat of power.

Jonathan in a series of tweets on Wednesday described Yar’Adua as a friend and brother who shared a common vision of a peaceful and united Nigeria.

He stated that the late President will always be remembered as a peacemaker and nation builder.

Also Read: Jonathan Ignored Our Friendship, Tried To Jail Me: El-Rufai

“Today, I celebrate my boss, friend, colleague, and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who departed this world 11 years ago.

“As politicians, we shared a common vision of a peaceful, united, and just nation.

“President Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channelling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.

“Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.

“We will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder, and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth, and love. – GEJ”