Lawan On Insecurity: Service Chiefs Doing Their Best With What They Have At Hand

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has commended the service chiefs and heads of security agencies in their efforts to curb the heightened insecurity in the country.

He made this remark while speaking during plenary on Thursday, just before a closed meeting with the heads of security agencies.

Lawan expressed that they are “doing their best” with what they “have at hand.”

The senate president stated that the national assembly will support them to perform better in keeping the country safe.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I want to commend our armed forces and other security agencies for fighting the myriad of security challenges across the country,” he said.

“In the process, some have given up their lives. We appreciate what you are doing because we know that you are doing your best with what you have at hand.

“I want to assure you and everyone that the challenges we face are taken seriously and extremely by the parliament.

“Hardly a day passes without this senate discusses one security incident or the other. And it has been so for many years, not only this session.

“We pray that at the end of this interaction, we will see better ways and means of providing the necessary resources to enable our armed forces to continue to provide security that we need to protect the lives and property of citizens to stabilise our environment for the economy to receive better investments for this country.”