Lebanese National, Simo Impregnates 7 Minors In Jos

The command’s spokesman, ASP, Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said his arrest followed a complaint by the family of an 11-year-old girl who he allegedly molested.

The complaint further led to the discovery of his other victims in the community, a situation that angered community members who stormed the Police Station, calling for justice for the victims.

“We have an issue about a Lebanese man using girls of age 10-13 to act pornography. He was arrested yesterday (Thursday) but now he is nowhere to be found and the policemen are saying nothing about it.

“The police have refused to release the girls in question. So there is uproar around the station because the youths insist that the girls must be released and that the man must not go free,” One of the angry youths told newsmen.

Ubah, however, said an investigation is ongoing with the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.