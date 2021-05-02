“Madam it’s okay” – Fans tell Iyabo Ojo to take a break from Baba Ijesha’s saga

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has become the topic of discussion on the streets of social media.

It’s looks as if some people are already getting tired of Iyabo Ojo following up the case of Baba Ijesha.

Last night Iyabo Ojo who is a popular Yoruba Nollywood star made a video trolling people who are trying to tarnish her image with her past actions.

She made it known that some people are threatening her with digging up some of the long forgotten saga.

The Nollywood actress has made it known that even if they dig up her worst experience, she won’t back out of the case.

Due to this, some media users have felt she needs to take a break from the issue because some felt right out she’s just chasing clout with the situation while some felt she needs to rest because of too much stress.

Read some comments below: