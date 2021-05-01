Man City Edge Closer To EPL Title

Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title on Sunday after two goals in the space of 83 seconds saw off a stubborn Crystal Palace.

City will secure the title if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero thumped City ahead with a clinical finish in the 57th minute.

Ferran Torres drilled in a low shot in the 59th minute to extend City’s lead.

With this results, Palace stay in 13th place, while City remain 1st, while preparing for the 2nd leg of the Champions League semi-finals against PSG.