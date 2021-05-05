Man City Reaches First UCL Final With Victory Over PSG

Manchester City reached their first Champions League final as they overcame Paris St-Germain at Etihad Stadium to secure a commanding victory over two legs.

Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez capped a sweeping move started by goalkeeper Ederson’s 60-yard pass to extend their 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Paris in the 11th minute.

Also Read: Mourinho Named Roma Boss From Next Season

Mahrez doubled City’s lead just after the hour when he turned in Phil Foden’s cross at the far post to effectively end the contest.

With this result, City awaits the winner of the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid.