Man Utd Progress To Europa Final Despite Loss

Manchester United reached the Europa League final despite a 3-2 loss against Roma in the 2nd leg of the fixture.

Striker, Edinson Cavani opened the scoring in the 39th minute of the match to extend United’s aggregate lead.

However, Roma briefly threatened a comeback when former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko scored against United before Bryan Cristante finished smartly with a shot on the turn.

Cavani leveled the tie with a beautiful header from Bruno Fernandes’ cross in the 68th minute.

The Italians had the final word when Nicola Zalewski’s low drive went in through David de Gea’s legs after taking a deflection off Alex Telles.

The game ended 8-5 on aggregate with United progressing to the final in Gdansk on 26 May.