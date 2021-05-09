Many Believe That Marriage Is Worthless Without Children – Actress Bimbo Akintola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has said that many people in Africa believe that a marriage is worthless without children.

Speaking with Vanguard in perspective of her new movie ‘Baby Drama’, the seasoned thespian offers her take on childbearing and marriage in Africa.

In her words:

There isn’t any advice you can give to anyone going through such a situation; it is a very sensitive one. The way we were brought up in Africa is to believe a woman’s job in marriage is procreation. Many people believe that a woman is worthless without a man, and marriage is worthless without a child.”

