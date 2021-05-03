Mbaka Admits Discussing Contract With Buhari

Spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry (AMEN), Fr. Ejike Mbaka has discredited claims by the presidency alleging that he (Mbaka) is aggrieved with President Muhammadu Buhari because the president did not award contracts to him.

He made this known in a sermon on Sunday, where he described the allegations against him as childish and laughable.

He, however, admitted meeting with President Buhari with three persons over a contract that has become controversial.

Mbaka explained that the men were security experts who had offered to help in solving Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said: “When they talked about giving Father Mbaka contracts, I don’t want to talk about that, I was laughing. It is a laughable, childish accusation. Whoever is saying that is a shame to himself and shame to the people he is representing. The three men he talked about, I am not here to defend anybody’s stupid allegation, but God used that man to tell the world that Buhari’s government is not giving me money.

“Shehu, may God bless you for telling everybody that you are not giving me a contract. And these are the three men that we brought that will handle insecurity for the country; they had the gadgets. The white people had the facilities. That was during the first administration.

“They said they will help them in conquering insecurity. They had the platform to end insecurity in this country under one month; under Abba Kyari. I just handed them over to the government people. They denied them of these.

“I don’t even know these people. They just came to Enugu and said, can I help them reach the government, that the level of insecurity in this country and how Nigeria has been shipping their oil out, refining and bringing them back, that we are losing. That they have all it takes to revive the oil apparatus in the country and get the whole youths employed and the issue of insecurity will die. These are the three people they rejected their offer, since they know how to talk.”