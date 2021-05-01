Mbaka Asked Buhari For Contracts — Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has alleged that Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry (AMEN), asked President Muhammadu Buhari for contracts but was rebuffed.

Reacting to the priest call for Buhari to resign or be impeached, Shehu said Mbaka once brought three contractors to the president but Buhari insisted that due process must be followed.

“Father Mbaka is everything apart from what he claims to be… an outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” Shehu said.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

Father Mbaka had on Thursday advised President Buhari to resign, saying God is angry with him.

“What is the matter? Nigerians are crying, why? Because there is no security in this country. House of Reps and the Senate should impeach the President if he doesn’t want to resign,” he had said.