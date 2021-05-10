Mercy Eke Reacts As Fan Tattoos Her Face On His Hand

A young man who tattooed the winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four, Mercy Eke on his face has captured her attention.

The young man with the Instagram name omoobafire shared the video clip showing him getting inked on his hand and a picture of the tattoo on his page.

He then tagged the reality TV star and wrote:

“@official_mercyeke I Know You Ain’t Perfect But Look, We Love U 💕. $ Na only you dey give us joy,we appreciate Jor .💕🧎‍♂️CONTINUE SHINING, SHINE FOREVER 🤝 #LAMBOMOVEMENT #EGBUTOTHEWORD”

The Imo State-born multiple brand ambassador and influencer then commented under the post.

“Hit me up we need to see”, she wrote.

She added that she loves all her fans too.