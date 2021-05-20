Militarisation Of South-East’ll Lead Nowhere, Moghalu Tells FG

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Moghalu has advised the Federal Government against the excessive militarisation of the South-East in its mission against secessionists.

He took to his Twitter page on Thursday to advise the government.

He expressed displeasure at the order to the police to “essentially violate human rights and engage in extrajudicial killings in the South-East” reportedly issued by the Inspector-General of Police.

“Nigerian Government must know that the excessive militarisation of the South-East in response to a problem that is fundamentally political will lead nowhere.

“There is no alternative to a fundamental constitutional restructuring of Nigeria. Our leaders should go and study history. The reported comments of the IGP while addressing the Police Mobile Force and Special Tactical Squad of the Police Force in Enugu are not just irresponsible.

“They project a sense of impunity in sanctioning unaccountable use of force and are an invitation to anarchy. The rule of law does not exist in Nigeria. The selective application of unaccountable use of force, even by a security agency such as the police force, is essentially lawlessness,” he said in part.