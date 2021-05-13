Miyetti Allah Calls For Removal Of Sarkin Fulani In Oyo

Miyetti Allah in Oyo State has urged the state government and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to dethrone the embattled Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Chief Saliu Kadiri.

The group stated this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen at the end of a meeting organised to discuss issues affecting the Fulani community in Oyo State.

The group stated that the allegation against the Seriki is affecting the image of the Fulani community.

Recall that Kadiri was recently chased out of his Igangan home by aggrieved youths led by a Yoruba self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Igboho, following his alleged involvement in kidnapping and other crimes in the area.

Miyetti Allah advised the Alaafin of Oyo and the government to replace Kadiri with a tested and trusted personality among the Fulani community.

The Seriki Fulani, however, described the allegation as false.

He urged the government and the Alaafin of Oyo to ignore it.