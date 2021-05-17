Most Nollywood Legends Are Very Poor In Real Life – Actress Charity Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji has said that majority of the industry’s veterans are actually very poor in real life in contrast to how they are portrayed as wealthy in movies.

Nnaji took to her Instagram Stories to make this disclosure.

The actress also berated filmmakers for portraying affluence in movies when the actors live from hand-to-mouth.

In her words:

“It is indeed witchcraft for movie directors and producers to make an artist appear rich in movie while most of them cannot afford one square meal a day in their various homes note: most Nollywood legends are very poor in real life…”

See her post below: