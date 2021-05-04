Mourinho Named Roma Boss From Next Season

Serie A club, Roma has appointed Jose Mourinho as its manager from the start of next season.

The 58-year-old will replace fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, who Roma announced earlier on Tuesday would leave at the end of the current season.

Mourinho, sacked by Tottenham on 19 April, signed a three-year deal with the three-time Serie A champions.

Mourinho was dismissed after 17 months in charge of Spurs following a poor second half of the season in which the north London club slipped from top of the table to outside the European places.