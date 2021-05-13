Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid COVID-19 Measures

Muslims around the country on Thursday throng prayer grounds to celebrate Eid al-Fitr – one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar – amid coronavirus restrictions.

New restrictions were announced on Monday, days before the Sallah celebration to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Federal Government reintroduced the restrictions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders across the region have called for prayers against insecurity confronting the country.

Prayers were observed at the nation’s capital, Abuja, and also at the Presidential Villa with the President joined by service chiefs, his family members, and other top government officials.