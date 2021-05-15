My Conversion Back To Christ Was Ordained By God – Chidinma Ekile

Nigerian songstress, Chidinma Ekile, has said that her conversion back to Christ has been ordained by God.

The ‘Kedike’ singer turned gospel minister said this in a recent interview.

Ekile also added that she is not surprised that she has dumped secular music because it was actually prophesied to her in the past, although she was not sure if it was going to happen initially.

“Well, it has been ordained. It was actually a prophecy, so I was going to get here anyway. Though there was a time I wasn’t sure eventually I knew I was going to get there and what’s the better time than now?” she said.