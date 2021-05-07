My First And Only Heartbreak Was When I Was 18 – DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy, has disclosed that her first and only heartbreak was when she was 18.

The billionaire heiress talked about her first heartbreak during her appearance on the We Are Presenting show.

In her words:

”My first heartbreak was when I was 18-years-old in my first year of university and I have not been heartbroken since then. It showed me a pretty brutal lesson and what can I say, I break the hearts these days guys. The lesson I learnt was never ever to depend on someone else to make you happy. You are responsible for your own happiness. And happiness cannot be determined on your environment, on your popularity or your success, it can only come from within.’‘

https://twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1390613082754461700?s=20