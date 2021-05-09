My Solo Career Has Been Fruitful – Mr P

Former P-Square member, Peter Okoye, alias Mr P has insisted that his solo career as an artist has been very fruitful.

The dancer cum singer took to his official Facebook page to share the successes he has encountered so far as a solo artist.

“Tell me now why I should not be proud of myself and the journey I have embarked upon in the last few years. I can comfortably say that I have given hope to the hopeless and voice to the voiceless. I am embarking on The Prodigal music tour very soon and I am very proud of myself“, he wrote.