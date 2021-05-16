My Son’s Father Abandoned Him At 6-Months-Old – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that her first son’s father abandoned them when he was barely six-months-old.

The self-proclaimed investigative journalist shared her story on her Instagram page.

Her revelation comes as her entry for the #at23 challenge that has people listing out their achievements at the age of 23.

Olunloyo revealed that at 23, she was a single mother who had a six-months-old son abandoned by his father who had lied that he would marry her when she got pregnant.

She further revealed that her son is now 34-years-old and he has never met his father whom she claims is a top executive working in the Lagos State government.

Olunloyo then used her experience to advise young ladies to focus on themselves and building a strong and successful career instead of getting pregnant on a promise.

See her full post below: